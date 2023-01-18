China added 87.41 GW of solar in 2022

China's NEA has announced the latest national power statistics. It says China installed a record 87.41 GW of solar in 2022.
Following an installation rush at the end of 2022, China installed 21.7 GW of new capacity in December alone, after adding 65.71 GW in the first 11 months of the year. The 87.41 GW in 2022 represent a year-on-year growth of 60.3% compared to 2021. NEA figures also show that by the end of 2022, China’s cumulative solar capacity reached 392.61 GW, up 28.1% year on year.
China also installed 37.63 GW of new wind power in 2022 – 21% less than in 2021. Wind and solar additions in 2022 exceeded 125 GW. NEA has set a 160 GW installation target for solar and wind in 2023.
