Mexico’s Solarever commissions new 500 MW solar panel production line

Mexican solar module manufacturer Solarever has commissioned a new 500 MW solar module production line at its factory in Tecomán, southwestern Mexico.
“The interesting thing about this new production is that it is designed to work with all types of cells that exist on the market,” said Carlos Gutiérrez, deputy director of manufacturing at Solarever. “Our first production line was designed to manufacture modules with cells of 156, 158, and up to 166 millimeters. This second line is designed to work with cells of 166, 182, and up to 210 millimeters. These numbers translated into panels mean moving from an output of up to 470 W to 660 W.”
The company said that the production equipment was provided by unspecified Chinese suppliers, with the factory design being provided by Mexican experts.
Tecomán factory is Solarever's third panel manufacturing plant in Mexico. Solarever has two more factories in Tepei del Río, in the state of Hidalgo, where the company is based, and in Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato.
The new production equipment has reportedly raised the annual capacity of the manufacturing facility to 1.1 GW.
