Mexico’s Solarever targets 1 GW of PV production capacity

From pv magazine Mexico
Solarever, a Mexican solar module manufacturer, plans to increase its production capacity from 500 MW to 1 GW at its factory in Tecomán, southwestern Mexico.
“We are also planning to be listed at the New York Stock Exchange and to expand our business in the EV and storage business,” President Simon Zhao told pv magazine.
The company recently signed agreements with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Autonomous Metropolitan University to build an R&D center for the development of solar, EV and storage technologies.
“The cooperation with the UNAM Renewable Energy Institute is aimed, in particular, at promoting the growth of the photovoltaic industry in Mexico, through the creation of technological and research projects, the development of new patents, as well as the training of new specialists in the sector,” said Zhao.
The factory in Colima is Solarever's third panel manufacturing plant in Mexico. It has two more factories in Tepei del Río, in the state of Hidalgo, where the company is based, and in Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato.
