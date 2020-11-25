Production begins at 500 MW Mexican solar panel fab

From pv magazine Mexico

Mexican PV module manufacturer Solarever has started production at its factory in Tecomán, in the state of Colima.

The new manufacturing facility was built thanks to an investment of $20 million and will have three production lines, the first of which is already in operation with a capacity of 500 MW per year and up to 1,500 modules per day.

The factory is Solarever's third panel manufacturing unit in Mexico, with the other two being located in Tepei del Río, in the state of Hidalgo, where the company is headquartered, and in Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato.

“The development of a new plant arises from the need for expansion of the company after eight years of operations in Mexico,” said company President Simon Zhao. “ We chose Tecomán to settle in the western part of the republic because a large part of the production will be exported to the United States, so it was a priority to be close to a port that will facilitate the process.”

Solarever's third factory will generate more than 200 sources of employment and will promote the installation of several dozen indirect jobs, according to Zhao.