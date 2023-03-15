Longi reveals plans to open 5 GW solar module factory in US market

From pv magazine USA

Chinese panel maker Longi Solar and US solar project developer Invenergy have agreed to jointly construct a 5 GW solar panel factory in Pataskala, Ohio, via a newly founded company, Illuminate USA. A press release from Illuminate USA says the plan will cost $220 million. Invenergy said it has invested $600 million in the facility.

Illuminate USA says that the construction of the facility will generate 150 jobs. Once it is up and running, it will require 850 individuals to keep it going. The factory will make single and bifacial solar modules.

Invenergy’s involvement with solar panel manufacturing follows an emerging pattern in the US market. According to the Solar Energy Industries of America “Solar & Storage Supply Chain Dashboard,” Invenergy’s total US solar module assembly fleet is above 58 GW. That figure includes proposed facilities, as well as facilities being constructed or expanded, and excludes capacity from Longi.

According to Longi’s quarterly presentations, the company hopes to reach 85 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity by the end of 2022. This would make it the world’s largest solar panel assembly company. It is already one of the largest solar wafer and cell manufacturers.

