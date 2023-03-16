Zendure introduces residential batteries for balcony solar modules

From pv magazine Germany
US-based Zendure has unveiled new residential batteries for use with balcony solar panels. The storage system supplier said that the SolarFlow plug-and-play battery storage systems are compatible with all balcony PV modules paired with micro-inverters, with outputs of up to 800 W. The capacity is 960 Wh, but up to four batteries can be stacked in series, which means that the total can be increased to up to 3,840 Wh.
The company said it wants to offer the storage systems as a complete package, with solar modules and micro-inverters, in addition to the ability to retrofit existing plug-in solar devices. The batteries are based on lithium iron phosphate technology and can be connected to existing devices with an MC4 connector.
By storing excess solar power from the PV balcony system, consumers can save up to 32% of their annual energy costs through intelligent battery management, the manufacturer said. The system's scalability reportedly makes it ideal for households with nightly power consumption levels of two to 4 kWh.
The systems have metal exteriors and are waterproof, according to IP65. They can also be placed on balconies, terraces or in gardens, according to Zendure. Operators can also use an app to control their PV systems and check the charge levels of the batteries.
Zendure will initially sell the SolarFlow batteries via its website, followed by sales on Amazon.
“Deliveries of the first battery storage systems will begin a few weeks after the start of pre-sales,” a Zendure spokeswoman told pv magazine.
Zendure says it wants to begin sales of the new products in April.
