German state supports balcony solar power generation via rebate program

The German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has earmarked €10 million to support the deployment of solar modules with a power of up to 600 W on balconies, terraces, and facades.
Under the program, each household is entitled to receive a rebate of up to €500 ($496).
“The small systems with an output of up to 600 W that we want to support do not require approval, they only have to be registered with the energy supplier,” the government said in a statement. “This can quickly bring savings when electricity prices rise.”
According to estimates by the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer association (VZ NRW), in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, a balcony module, with an upfront investment of €350 to €500, can provide electricity with a current value of €54 per year. The payback period ranges from six to nine years. The prerequisite for this, however, is that the electricity is used entirely by the user.
