Chile has 231 MW of storage under construction, PV capacity tops 8.2 GW

From pv magazine Latam
According to the latest statistics published by the Chilean renewables association Acera, the renewable energy and storage projects under construction in Chile reached 6,950 MW at the end of March. Of this amount, 68% corresponds to photovoltaic solar projects and another 25% is represented by wind projects.
The trade body also reveals that there are currently 231 MW of storage projects under construction, 68 MW that have already secured approval and another 57 MW that are under review. Furthermore, it said that the PV projects that include storage currently have a combined capacity of 2,930 MW.
Popular content
The association also reports that Chile has 4,748 MW of PV projects under construction, 19,832 MW of solar projects approved and another 4,660 MW under review.
Overall the country reached an installed renewable energy capacity of 14,305 MW at the end of March, of which 8,220 MW come from PV installations. Of the solar power capacity, only 170 MW is attributed to the 17,192 distributed generation systems installed under the country's net billing scheme.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.