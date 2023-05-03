Chile has 231 MW of storage under construction, PV capacity tops 8.2 GW

From pv magazine Latam

According to the latest statistics published by the Chilean renewables association Acera, the renewable energy and storage projects under construction in Chile reached 6,950 MW at the end of March. Of this amount, 68% corresponds to photovoltaic solar projects and another 25% is represented by wind projects.

The trade body also reveals that there are currently 231 MW of storage projects under construction, 68 MW that have already secured approval and another 57 MW that are under review. Furthermore, it said that the PV projects that include storage currently have a combined capacity of 2,930 MW.

The association also reports that Chile has 4,748 MW of PV projects under construction, 19,832 MW of solar projects approved and another 4,660 MW under review.

Overall the country reached an installed renewable energy capacity of 14,305 MW at the end of March, of which 8,220 MW come from PV installations. Of the solar power capacity, only 170 MW is attributed to the 17,192 distributed generation systems installed under the country's net billing scheme.