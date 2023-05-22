Beny introduces rapid shutdown tech for PV installations

China-based solar protective component manufacturer Beny Electric has developed a new rapid shutdown solution for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar plants. It has launched the new product at the SNEC trade show in Shanghai this week.
The product is available in two versions. The BFS-21 series utilizes powerline communication (PLC) signal control and the PV panel's power supply, eliminating the need for additional wiring. By contrast, the BFS-22 series uses an external power supply, enabling faster switching speed and making it suitable for applications that require high speed.
“This high-performance inverter accessory enhances the efficiency and safety of solar panel systems and features advanced technology to achieve fast switching, high reliability, low power consumption, and low cost,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
The device has an input voltage of 120 V and a maximum operating current of 18 A. The maximum power input is 2,160 W. The BFS-21 series weighs 600 g while the BFS-22 series weighs 715 g.
Both product lines purportedly shut down operations within “a few milliseconds, ensuring the safe operation of the system,” said Beny.
The products have undergone UL 1741 certification and SunSpec certification.
