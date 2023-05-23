EVLO unveils lithium iron phosphate battery for utility-scale applications

EVLO Energy Storage, a unit of Canadian utility Hydro-Quebec, has unveiled EVLOFLEX, a utility-scale BESS based on its proprietary lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry.
The system is available in three versions – 500 kW (1/4C), 1,000 kW (1/2C), and 1.5 MW (1C) – and offers configurable energy for 1.65 MWh, 2 MWh, or 2.5 MWh. Depending on the configuration, it offers a storage duration of one to four hours.
EVLOFLEX has a nominal voltage of 1,306 V. Under specified operational parameters, the battery can run up to 7,300 cycles over 20 years without the need for replacement.
According to EVLO, its proprietary lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry is more stable, and therefore safer, than other battery chemistries and exhibits 100% depth of discharge and nearly 90% PCS-AC roundtrip efficiency. The battery's recommended state of charge (SoC) range at 25 C is from 10% to 98% at 1 C and from 3% to 98% at 1/4 C or 1/2 C.
The system can feature 51 modules per string and four to five strings per enclosure, which measures 6.1 x 2.44 x 2.59 m. The four-string system weighs 20,000 kg, the five-string is 22,680 kg, and the six-string is 25,400 kg.
EVLOFLEX can be connected to both 50Hz and 60Hz networks, which is configurable on its power conversion system. Its operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 55 C. The new product is IPX4-rated and meets IEEE 693 requirements for seismic events.
According to EVLO, the battery system can be configured to fit a wide range of power or energy applications such as renewable integration, backup power, peak shaving, resource adequacy, congestion relief, and transmission and distribution network investment deferral.
“We designed the EVLOFLEX based on direct feedback from our utilities and developers customers, who are in need of safe, cost-effective, and scalable energy storage solutions to keep pace with renewable energy deployment and reinforce the grid at all hours of the day,” says Sonia St-Arnaud, CEO of EVLO.
