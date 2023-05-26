Eging releases 580 W TOPCon PV module with 22.45% efficiency

Eging released a new line of bifacial n-type TOPCon solar panels at the SNEC trade show this week in Shanghai, China.

The Chinese module manufacturer said the Star Pro series is available in five different versions, with power outputs ranging from 560 W to 580 W, and power conversion efficiencies from 21.67% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage is between 50.70 V and 51.42 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.12 A and 14.37 A. The panel can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures of -40 C and 85 C.

The modules measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 31.7 kg. They also feature an IP68-rated junction box, 2 mm tempered glass, an anodized aluminum alloy frame, and multi-busbar (MBB) technology. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.

“Compared with the same version of P-type products, Eging PV Star-Pro products power increased by 10 W to 15W, with lower linear power degradation, better temperature coefficient, and low irradiance power generation performance,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “This can increase power generation by 3%, reduce balance of system costs by 2.5%, and reduce LCOE by 6%.”

The new products come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

The solar panels are based on n-type wafers and 182 mm cells. They are suitable for utility-scale projects, as well as industrial and commercial rooftop projects.

Eging said it plans to operate 5 GW of n-type TOPCon module and 10 GW of cell production capacity by the end of this year.