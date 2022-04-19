Eging releases 685 W TOPCon PV module with 22.05% efficiency

Eging said the Aurora Pro line is available in six different versions, with power outputs ranging from 660 W to 685 W, and power conversion efficiencies from 21.24% to 22.05%.

The open-circuit voltage is between 46.61 V and 47.64 V and the short-circuit current is between 18.03 A and 18.22 A. The panel can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures of -40 C and 85 C.

The module measures 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs in at 38.3 kg. It also features an IP68 enclosure rating, 2 mm tempered glass, an anodized aluminum frame and multi-busbar (MBB) technology. The module also has a temperature coefficient of 0.31%.

“This allows Aurora Pro products to have higher output in high-temperature working conditions, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and other areas with high climate temperature and good light conditions,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

Popular content

The new product comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

“The panel can be suitable for application scenarios of utility project, industrial and commercial roof project, and also like floating systems and other special use scenarios,” the spokesperson said.