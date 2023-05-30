KAUST claims 33.7% efficiency for perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell

Scientists led by Saudi Arabia’s KAUST have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.7% for a perovskite-silicon solar cell. KAUST Professor Erkan Aydin made the announcement on its LinkedIn account.
“In two months' time, we've set a new world record for perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells—again! With our latest update, perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells have reached impressive 33.7% certified power conversion efficiency, surpassing our previous milestone of 33.2%. We hope that our new achievement will contribute to accelerating the green energy transition,” he stated.
The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has certified the result.
The 1 cm2 cell also achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.974 V, a short-circuit current density of 20.99 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 81.3%.
In January, KAUST announced a power conversion efficiency of 28.1% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on textured silicon wafers. In August 2022, it claimed a 26.2% efficiency for a monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem photovoltaic device.
In December 2021, KAUST researchers achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.2% for a tandem solar cell with an area of around 1 cm2, based on an n-i-p perovskite stacked on top of a silicon heterojunction.
The same research group recently announced an inverted perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a 1 nm interlayer based on magnesium fluoride (MgFx) placed between the perovskite layer and the hole transport layer (HTL), in order to reduce voltage losses.
