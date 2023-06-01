Bangladesh switches on nation’s largest floating PV plant

Joules Power has completed a 2.3 MW floating solar project in Chapainawabganj district, Bangladesh.
The facility is located on a fish pond near Nawab Auto Rice Mills (Pvt.) Ltd. and will supply electricity to the mill through a power purchase agreement. Excess power will be fed to the grid under the country's net metering regime.
According to Bangladesh's junior power minister, Nasrul Hamid, the company plans to assess the environmental impact of the project. It will potentially expand with larger floating solar power plants in different areas of the country, said Hamid.
The project, requiring an investment of BDT 160 million ($1.5 million), uses floaters from Sungrow, solar panels from JA Solar, and inverters from SMA Solar Technology. Joules Power is considering deploying an additional 20 MW of floating PV capacity in the remaining ponds of the rice mill in the future.
