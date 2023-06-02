Solarge launches lightweight PERC modules with low carbon footprint

Dutch PV manufacturer Solarge has unveiled a new line of monocrystalline PERC modules for rooftop applications. The company produces the lightweight, low-carbon solar panels at its new large-scale production line in Weert, Netherlands.

The European manufacturer is offering the panels in two versions – the Solo and the Solo Ultra Low Carbon, with carbon footprints of 629 kg CO2 eq/kWp to 596 kg CO2 eq/kWp, and 489 kg CO2 eq/kWp to 442 kg CO2 eq/kWp, respectively. They purportedly have 25% and 60% lower carbon footprints than conventional modules. Solarge says the PV panels are designed for circularity and can thus be fully recycled at the end of their 25-year lifespan.

The products have power outputs spanning from 470 W to 520 W and power conversion efficiencies ranging from 17.4% to 19.2%. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 49.8 V to 49.9 V and the short-circuit current is between 12.73 A and 13.4 A.

The panels measure 2,335 mm x 1,138 mm x 47 mm and weigh 14.5 kg.

Solarge says it focuses on developing lightweight products suitable for installation on rooftops with limited load-bearing capacity, eliminating the need for extensive roof reinforcement. It claims strong and light polymers result in a module weight per square meter of 5.5 kg.

The modules can be used with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.36% per C and an operating temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new panels come with a 16-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty. The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 80.2% of the nominal output power.

Solarge said it plans to commence customer deliveries by June. It wants to expand its production capacity from the current 20,000 solar panels per year to 600,000.