Akcome unveils new 730 W heterojunction solar modules

Akcome released new n-type heterojunction PV modules at the recent SNEC 2023 PV Expo in Shanghai, China. The AK iPower 7.0 panels are based on 210 mm (G1) wafers, half-cut bifacial cells, and glass-glass encapsulation.
“The panel uses a zero busbar cell technology,” said a company spokesperson. “With no busbar on the front side, the shading area on the cell surface can be greatly reduced.”
There are five versions of the new panels, with nominal power ranging from 710 W to 730 W and a power conversion efficiency of 22.80% to 23.50%. It measures 2,384 x 1,303 x 33 mm, weighs 38.3 kg, and operates with a system voltage of 1,500 V. It also features a temperature coefficient of -0.22% per degree Celsius.
Popular content
Akcome provides a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty, with a purported 1% degradation in the first year and a guaranteed end power output of no less than 91.75% of the nominal power after 30 years.
The company aims to reduce the panel's wafer thickness to 110um or even 100um by year-end. Akcome has been researching and gaining experience in the HJT segment since 2012, achieving an efficiency of 25.7% for an HJT cell at mass-production level. It currently operates a 6 GW panel factory in Huzhou, northern Zhejiang province.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.