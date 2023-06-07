Akcome unveils new 730 W heterojunction solar modules

Akcome released new n-type heterojunction PV modules at the recent SNEC 2023 PV Expo in Shanghai, China. The AK iPower 7.0 panels are based on 210 mm (G1) wafers, half-cut bifacial cells, and glass-glass encapsulation.

“The panel uses a zero busbar cell technology,” said a company spokesperson. “With no busbar on the front side, the shading area on the cell surface can be greatly reduced.”

There are five versions of the new panels, with nominal power ranging from 710 W to 730 W and a power conversion efficiency of 22.80% to 23.50%. It measures 2,384 x 1,303 x 33 mm, weighs 38.3 kg, and operates with a system voltage of 1,500 V. It also features a temperature coefficient of -0.22% per degree Celsius.

Akcome provides a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty, with a purported 1% degradation in the first year and a guaranteed end power output of no less than 91.75% of the nominal power after 30 years.

The company aims to reduce the panel's wafer thickness to 110um or even 100um by year-end. Akcome has been researching and gaining experience in the HJT segment since 2012, achieving an efficiency of 25.7% for an HJT cell at mass-production level. It currently operates a 6 GW panel factory in Huzhou, northern Zhejiang province.