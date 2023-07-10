Huadian Energy completes 1 GW solar farm on salt fields in China

Huadian New Energy Group has finished building a 1 GW solar farm on a salt field in Binhai New District, in the Chinese city of Tianjin, according to the State Council Information Office (SCIO)

The SCIO, which refers to information from the state-run Xinhua news agency, said the Tianjin Binhai Dagujie solar farm was built in several phases. It covers an area of around 1,333.3 hectares and is able to generate approximately 1.5 billion kWh of clean electricity per year. It was connected to the grid last week.

Huadian constructed the facility with a 14-meter spacing plan between panel rows and a module tilt angle of 17 degrees, as reported by CGTN. These parameters were selected by the project developers to minimize the panels' effect on the water surface and enhance salt production.

The Chinese energy producer is currently building a 3.3 GW solar power plant in Changdu City, in Sichuan province in the southwest of the country. The CNY 16 billion ($2.21 billion) project includes the Mangkang Angdo and Gongju Lator solar plants. The company said the site will be integrated with agriculture and pastoral cultivation.