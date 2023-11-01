Quinbrock to build polysilicon factory in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is looking to fund and develop a major polysilicon manufacturing plant in Townsville, in the Australian state of Queensland. The proposal would see Quinbrook set up alternate supply chains for the solar and battery products it purchases.

For the project, Quinbrook is partnering with Queensland company Solquartz, which has also been allocated a site at the Lansdown Precinct to develop a metallurgical silicon metal processing plant. The co-location of these facilities, Quinbrook said, will “enable Solquartz to accelerate and integrate its project into Quinbrook’s larger polysilicon manufacturing facility.”

This polysilicon manufacturing facility would ultimately source silica quartz from around the Townsville region and process it to manufacture polysilicon wafers for use in solar panels as well as battery technology. The proposed capacity of the polysilicon manufacturing plant has not been made public.

