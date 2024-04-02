Netherlands identifies 725 km2 of solar-suitable rooftops

Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), a state-owned agency in the Netherlands, published an open-access database in December 2023 of all rooftops and parking areas across the country that could be used for solar panel installations.
A few months after its launch, the RVO said the new tool has already helped to identify around 725 km2 of rooftops that could host PV systems. This represents around 50% of the country's rooftops.
“Of this surface area, however, only 8% is directly suitable for installing solar panels,” the agency said in a statement. “In other cases, obstacles must first be resolved.”
