Germany awards 2.23 GW in PV tender, with lowest bid of €0.0362/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,234 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.

It assigned the capacity across 326 bids. The total slightly exceed the 2,231 MW that the Bundesnetzagentur originally planned to allocate. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 569 project proposals for 4.100 MW of capacity.

The agency had set a ceiling price of €0.0737/kWh for the auction. The average price came in at €0.0511/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0362/kWh and €0.0549/kWh.

Popular content

In the last utility-scale PV tender, held in August 2023, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 1.6 GW of PV at an average final price of €0.0647/kWh.

This was the latest tender with a size limit of 20 MW for the selected projects. In the next procurement exercise, scheduled for July 2024, the size limit has been raised to 50 MW.