Germany allocates 1.67 GW in large-scale solar tender

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 1,673 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.

It assigned the capacity across 124 bids and slightly exceeds the 1,611 MW that the Bundesnetzagentur planned to allocate. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 516 project proposals totaling 4.653 MW.

The agency had set a ceiling price of €0.0737/kWh for the auction. The average price came in at €0.0647/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0539/kWh and €0.0665/kWh.

The Bundesnetzagentur said it excluded 22 bids due to formal errors, and that most of the bids – 63 offers with a combined capacity of 907 MW – were for projects on arable land and grassland. Another 50 bids, totaling 681 MW, were for projects along motorways and railways.

The southern state of Bavaria secured the largest share of allocated capacity, with 741 MW, followed by Lower Saxony with 223 MW and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 147 MW.