DAH Solar launches 380 W BIPV module

Chinese solar module maker DAH Solar has launched a new building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panel with a power output of up to 380 W.
The company said that the panel's color can be customized to bright red, light gray, brown, green, blue-green, orange, and ocean blue. “With high-tech coatings, the color can last for 30 years,” it added. “It can match the appearance characteristics of the building itself and fit various BIPV scenarios: roof, curtain wall, balcony, garden, corridor and other scenes.”
The modules measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 32 m and weigh 22 kg. They rely on 108 n-type TOPCon monocrystalline solar cells with a size of 182 mm x 91 mm.
The manufacturer offers the new product in seven versions with a power output ranging from 350 W to 380 W and efficiency spanning from 17.92% and 19.46%. The open-circuit voltage is between 39.1 V and 40.3 V and the short-circuit current is of 10.93 A to 11.29 A.
The panels can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and feature an IP68 enclosure. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C and their operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
The new modules are also claimed to withstand a snow load of 5,400 Pa on the front side and a wind load of 2,400 Pa on the backside. They come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and the 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.
“The new Full-Screen Colored PV Module inherits DAH Solar Full-Screen's feature and has no frame on all four sides,” the company said. “With no water and dust on the surface of the module, it leads to a power generation increase of 6%-15%.”
