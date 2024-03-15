DAH Solar unveils frameless double-glass TOPCon panels

Chinese solar module maker DAH Solar has developed new TOPCon solar modules with a frameless frontside to improve drainage and allow rain to wash away dust.
The double-glass panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 x 32 mm and weigh 32 kg. They feature 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass, with anti-reflective coating. The modules have IP68 junction boxes and anodized aluminum alloy frames. They can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and in temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C.
The temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius. The PV panels come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and the 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.
“With the unique frameless design on the front of PV modules, the new module is installable both vertically & horizontally,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is also capable of preventing snow or sand accumulation, which may ensure an annual power generation increase of 6% to 15%.”
DAH Solar is based in Hefei, China's Anhui province. It currently operates a 5 GW solar panel factory.
