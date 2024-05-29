Itochu, Google enter into long-term power agreement in Japan 

Japan’s Itochu has entered into a long-term power supply agreement with Google.
Under the terms of the virtual power purchase agreement, approximately 800 solar plants will be developed for Google in Japan by 2026, with a combined capacity of around 72 MW. The work will be carried out by Clean Energy Connect Co Ltd (CEC), an Itochu portfolio company, starting this year.
“We have set an ambitious 2030 goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where we operate and this power purchase agreement brings us one step closer to achieving it,” said Shinji Okuyama, Vice President of Google Japan. “Through this project, we are enabling an aggregated network of small-scale solar plants across multiple grid regions to support our Inzai Data Center and our growth in Japan.”
Popular content
CEC currently owns 1,200 non-FIT low-voltage solar power plants and has set a target of introducing approximately 5,000 solar plants in Japan by financial year 2025, with a cumulative capacity of 500 MW. Itochu invested in the company in November 2021.
Earlier this year, Itochu announced the completion of three utility-scale solar power assets in the US through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyr Energy Development Renewables.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.