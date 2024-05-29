Itochu, Google enter into long-term power agreement in Japan 

Japan’s Itochu has entered into a long-term power supply agreement with Google.

Under the terms of the virtual power purchase agreement, approximately 800 solar plants will be developed for Google in Japan by 2026, with a combined capacity of around 72 MW. The work will be carried out by Clean Energy Connect Co Ltd (CEC), an Itochu portfolio company, starting this year.

“We have set an ambitious 2030 goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where we operate and this power purchase agreement brings us one step closer to achieving it,” said Shinji Okuyama, Vice President of Google Japan. “Through this project, we are enabling an aggregated network of small-scale solar plants across multiple grid regions to support our Inzai Data Center and our growth in Japan.”

CEC currently owns 1,200 non-FIT low-voltage solar power plants and has set a target of introducing approximately 5,000 solar plants in Japan by financial year 2025, with a cumulative capacity of 500 MW. Itochu invested in the company in November 2021.

Earlier this year, Itochu announced the completion of three utility-scale solar power assets in the US through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyr Energy Development Renewables.