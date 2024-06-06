French agency warns against unchecked reuse of secondhand solar modules

Defrenne said that 3,286 tons (90%) of the total amount of processed solar panels (3,631 tons) were recycled. The remaining portion was either landfilled (8.87%) or reused (0.64%). However, Defrenne noted that “40% of the panels uninstalled in France escape us because they are given, resold, or exported via more or less controlled reuse channels, particularly to developing countries.”

