France recycled 3,800 tons of solar modules in 2022

French eco-organization Soren, which collects and recycles end-of-life solar panels, has published its 2022 annual report. Last year, more than 10 million solar panels were put on the market in France, up 25% from 2021.

Collected solar panels, 2015-22

Image: Soren

Share

From pv magazine France

French environmental agency Soren has published its activity report for 2022.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.