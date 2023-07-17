France recycled 3,800 tons of solar modules in 2022

Last year, France put more than 10 million photovoltaic panels totaling around 4 GW on the market, a 25% increase from 2021. This is equivalent to around 233,000 tons, showing a constant increase in solar module output.

Soren identified 3,848 tons of end-of-life panels recovered in 2022, including 3,103 tons in Metropolitan France and 745 tons in French overseas regions. This is higher than 2021 but lower than 2029 and 2020. Of these, 3,600 tons were collected on site and 248 tons were voluntarily contributed.

Popular content

In Metropolitan France, Occitania and New Aquitaine recorded the largest volumes at 684 tons and 543 tons, respectively. Martinique also performed well with 575 tons.

Of the 5,005 tons of used panels processed in 2022, 4,210 tons were sent for recycling, 609 tons for disposal and 186 tons for energy recovery.