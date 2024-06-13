Argentina’s Genneia to build 273 MW of solar

From pv magazine LatAm
Genneia, an Argentine power company, has announced plans to build 273 MW of PV across two projects in the province of Mendoza, Argentina, with a joint investment of $250 million.
In a meeting with Mendoza Governor Alfredo Cornejo, company directors unveiled an investment plan for execution within the next year or so. They announced plans to build a 93 MW project in Malargüe department, featuring more than 160,000 PV modules across 312 hectares. The solar array is expected to cost $90 million.
The other 180 MW project will be built in Luján de Cuyo department. The $160 million “Parque Solar Anchoris” installation will feature 360,000 solar panels across 395 hectares.
The two projects are expected to supply clean energy to more than 160,000 homes. The construction process will create around 1,200 jobs at its peak, according to Genneia. The company already has 220 MW of solar across three sites in San Juan province. It also operates 784 MW of wind capacity.
