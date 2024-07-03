European Energy secures solar PPA from Danish State Railways

A new solar park is set to be built in eastern Denmark after Danish State Railways (DSB) signed an agreement with European Energy to purchase some of the power upon completion.
The Lidsø Solar Park, which will be located at Rødby Harbour in Lolland Municipality, will be one of the biggest in Denmark with a total area of 253 hectares. It is expected to have an annual production of 262 GWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of nearly 65,000 households.
DSB has agreed to purchase 80 GWh once the solar park is completed, which is expected next year. The amount corresponds to around 50% of DSB’s current electricity consumption for the light rail network in Copenhagen.
The company has set a target of reducing the climate impact of its operations by 98% by 2030 compared to 2019. “With this agreement, we contribute to a faster transition to green electricity in Denmark, thereby strengthening the position of trains as one of the most climate-friendly modes of travel,” said Aske Wieth-Knudsen, Head of Sustainability at DSB.
“In the entirety of Eastern Denmark, there is a shortage of renewable energy, luckily we see several municipalities, herein Lolland municipality, leading with the expansion of renewable capacity,” added Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO at European Energy.
Denmark had deployed a total of 3,529 MW of solar by the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
