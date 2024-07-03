Germany wraps up ‘innovative’ tender with average price of €0.0833/kWh

Germany has concluded a new renewables tender, securing 512 MW of capacity at an average price of €0.0833 ($0.089)/kWh.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 48 bids with a total capacity of 564 MW. The authorities awarded 43 projects with a total capacity of 512 MW.

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0678 ($0.0729)/kWh to €0.0917/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.

Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 24 projects totaling 245 MW, while Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein secured 79 MW and 73 MW, respectively.

In the previous tender of the same kind, finalized in October, the German authorities awarded 32 projects with a total capacity of 408 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.077/kWh to €0.0878/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.

Through these tenders, the Bundesnetzagentur selects PV projects combined with energy storage.

