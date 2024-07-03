Germany wraps up ‘innovative’ tender with average price of €0.0833/kWh

From pv magazine Germany
Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 48 bids with a total capacity of 564 MW. The authorities awarded 43 projects with a total capacity of 512 MW.
The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0678 ($0.0729)/kWh to €0.0917/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.
Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 24 projects totaling 245 MW, while Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein secured 79 MW and 73 MW, respectively.
In the previous tender of the same kind, finalized in October, the German authorities awarded 32 projects with a total capacity of 408 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.077/kWh to €0.0878/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.
Through these tenders, the Bundesnetzagentur selects PV projects combined with energy storage.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.