World’s largest vertical rooftop PV system deployed on Norway’s national football stadium

The world’s largest rooftop vertical bifacial solar installation in the world to date has been installed on the Norwegian national football stadium.

The 284.4 kW system features 1,242 vertical photovoltaic units of 200 Wp each supplied by Over Easy Solar, a Norway-based vertical solar system specialist. Over Easy Solar’s XM-2 Quattro-200S vertical panels feature silicon heterojunction cells and a module architecture that reportedly offers a bifaciality of 95.7%. The panels are also claimed to be low-weight, adding less than 11 kg/m2.

The array was mounted onto Ullevaal Stadion’s bitumen roof by Norway’s Solenergi FUSen in May, with installation completed in a matter of days. It covers an area of over 2,500 m2 and is expected to generate 219,000 kWh of energy annually.

In this installation, the solar panels are oriented 20 degrees east of south, providing an energy distribution with higher energy yield in winter months. Over Easy Solar says analysis from its pilot projects found vertical solar panels can achieve more than 20% to 30% higher specific yield than traditional flat roof solutions. The vertical panels also yield increased performance during winter due to less snow coverage.

Last year, pv magazine reported on two rooftop installations in Norway supplied by Over Easy Solar, a 102 kW bifacial commercial rooftop system and a 45 kW system for a school rooftop.