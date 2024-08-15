Aurora Solar introduces solar models powered by EagleView

From pv magazine USA
EagleView, a provider of aerial imagery and analytics, and PV sales platform Aurora Solar have announced the launch of EagleView Powered models through the Aurora Solar Platform.
This new modeling capability is the result of a partnership between the two companies. In March of this year, it was announced that Aurora Solar would use EagleView’s high-resolution imagery taken from its aircraft fleet.
Aurora Solar, established in 2013, offers a cloud-based platform that uses lidar-based vision and machine learning algorithms to streamline the process of selling solar.
Aurora Solar integrated EagleView’s 3D home modeling technology into its platform, enabling it to provide roof models that predicted the final details of project installations and solar electricity production output for homeowners.
“We understand that improvements in cost and trust are essential to the growth and healthy functioning of the solar industry,” shared Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “We know we can help solve this challenge because we’re in our third decade doing the exact same thing in roofing and insurance.”
EagleView can leverage oblique and orthogonal imagery. The company said it has used its patented technologies to develop over 3 billion images. It provides “truth in accurate property measurement and analytics solutions” not only in the solar industry with Aurora but also in roofing, insurance and other industries.
EagleView has said that its geospatial data and imagery library encompasses 94% of the US population and that its technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents.
