Brazil’s electricity access program needs 1.5 million solar modules.

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil's Instituto de Energia e Meio Ambiente (IEMA) has assessed the PV sector's capacity to meet demand for universal electricity access through the Luz para Todos (LpT) program. The study examines the services provided to isolated communities and systems in the Amazon.

IEMA's findings indicate demand for up to 15 million PV modules, batteries, and inverters at a cost of BRL 38 billion ($7.4 billion). It also estimated that, for 33 years, between 58,000 tons and 234,000 tons of electronic waste would be generated.

“The study assesses the Luz para Todos Program and solar and battery technologies to serve remote communities,” said Vinícius Oliveira, one of the authors of the study and project leader at IEMA. “Furthermore, the research indicates that it could be less costly for the population, which currently has energy through generators that use petroleum derivatives or are in the dark, providing cheap and quality energy.”

He noted that public policy targeting the capital cost of systems could make electricity from these systems cheaper than energy from local distributors. This, along with the existing social electricity tariff, could help reduce energy poverty, Oliveira added.

The levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of the systems varies between BRL 477/MWh and BRL 1,189/MWh, including the cost of installation, operation and decommissioning related to the electricity generated throughout the useful life of the systems.

The review of international studies indicated that PV systems are the most widely used to provide access to electricity to remote regions and there is no scientific literature that addresses the management and reverse logistics of waste from renewable sources in remote regions.

“A review of more than a hundred international scientific publications indicates a trend toward using solar energy to universalize access in remote regions,” said Fabio Galdino dos Santos, one of the authors. “Therefore, the LpT can become a great global example of public policy by scaling up the use of this technology in a large territory such as the Amazon.”

The Brazilian government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also recently relaunched the Minha Casa Minha Vida (My House, My Life) social housing program. Originally launched by Lula’s government between 2003 and 2011, the program was discontinued by Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

The new program included the deployment of PV systems on a large scale. The scheme aims to build 2 million new social housing units by 2026 and deploy two solar modules in each home, providing 1 kW of power per dwelling.

According to figures released by Brazilian PV association ABSolar, the program could lead to the installation of 2 GW of solar distributed generation, reducing electricity bills for families by 70%. The program will serve families with a monthly income of up to BRL 8,000 in urban areas and up to BRL 96,000 per year in rural areas.