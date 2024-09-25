PowerChina switches on 100 MW solar tower in South Africa

PowerChina said South Africa's 100 MW Redstone CSP plant has achieved grid connection. The project will supply 480 GWh of clean energy per year to South African utility Eskom under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

“The project utilizes advanced molten salt storage technology in a tower configuration and is equipped with 41,260 heliostats that precisely reflect sunlight onto the solar tower's heat receiver,” the company said. “The stored molten salt allows for 12 hours of full-load operation, ensuring continuous electricity generation, even after sunset.”

The Redstone project, located in Siyanda district, is the first molten salt solar thermal tower plant in sub-Saharan Africa. PowerChina said it is the largest investment project in South Africa's Northern Cape province.

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power owns 49% of the facility and is the largest shareholder. The project, selected under South Africa's REIPP program, required a $724 million investment.