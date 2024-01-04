PowerChina finalizes construction of 480 MW PV plant in Chile

From pv magazine Latam
PowerChina Chile, Renewable Energy – a unit of energy and infrastructure developer PowerChina – has finished building a 480 MW solar plant in María Elena, in Chile's Antofagasta region.
Araya Aguilar said that the company is using an unspecified robotic panel cleaning technology to reduce water consumption by 80% at the facility.
Popular content
The project is connected to a 9.6 km transmission line that will connect to the National Electric System at the Miraje Substation.
Construction work began in June 2022 under the Generadora Metropolitana joint venture between Chilean power company AME and France's EDF. They said at the end of 2021 that they had obtained $980 million of financing, part of which would be invested in the construction of the solar plant.
Before this project, the largest solar plant in Chile was the Guanchoi facility, at 398 MW. It was developed by Enel Green Power Chile and began commercial operations in July 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.