Vietnam to launch new net-metering scheme for rooftop solar

Vietnam has announced plans to introduce a new net-metering scheme for rooftop PV installations next week, according to state-run news outlet Baochinhphu.

The government said that excess PV electricity sold to the grid may not exceed 20% of the power generated by a rooftop PV installation – an increase from the previous threshold of 10%.

Under the new scheme, the net-metering tariff for surplus power will match the average electricity price from the previous year. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) had initially proposed a tariff of VND 671 ($0.027)/kWh.

By the end of 2023, Vietnam installed more than 17 GW of PV capacity, mainly through an expired feed-in tariff scheme that supported small-scale and utility-scale installations. However, the government has not launched a new auction program since the previous one expired. Instead, it has initiated a scheme to facilitate bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) and to open up the electricity market.

The National Power Development Plan VII has revised solar targets through 2045, aiming for 13.6 GW of utility-scale PV and 3.4 GW of rooftop solar. The plan compensates for lower solar generation by expanding onshore and offshore wind power and by importing electricity from Laos.