Vietnam sets $0.026/kWh tariff for net-metered solar power

Vietnam's MoIT has proposed a tariff of VND 671/kWh for surplus solar power to be sold from rooftop PV installations under net metering, according to state-owned VGP News.

Under current regulations, state-owned Electricity Vietnam (EVN) monopolizes the transmission, distribution, wholesale, and retail of electricity. It will manage the net-metered surplus solar power.

The Vietnamese government has also said that excess PV electricity sold to the grid may not exceed 10% of the power generated by a rooftop PV installation. It has yet to establish a time frame for the introduction of the new tariff and the net-metering scheme.

Vietnam has installed more than 18.4 GW of PV capacity to date, primarily through an expired feed-in tariff scheme that supported both small-scale and utility-scale installations. However, the government has not introduced a new auction program since the expiration of the previous one. Instead, it has initiated a scheme to facilitate bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) and open up the electricity market.

The National Power Development Plan VII has revised solar targets for the period up to 2045, aiming for 13.6 GW of utility-scale PV and 3.4 GW of rooftop solar. The plan compensates for lower solar generation by expanding onshore and offshore wind power and importing electricity from Laos.