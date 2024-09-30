South Korea’s largest battery comes online

From ESS News

South Korean utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) has officially finished construction works on a massive battery energy storage project in the city of Miryang, in Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

Billed as Asia’s largest battery energy storage system for grid stabilization purposes, the system has a power output of 978 MW and a storage capacity of 889 MWh.

The ceremony marking the completion of construction was held on Thursday, September 27, at the 154 kV Bubuk Substation in Miryang.

