Equipping transport trailer fleets with solar PV for fuel savings

Dutch vehicle integrated PV (VIPV) specialist IM efficiency has developed an energy system made for fleets of freight-carrying trucks and transport trailers. It includes solar panels, a battery and an energy management system to power onboard 24 V electrical systems, such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units.

Interest is increasing, according to Martijn Ildiz, IM Efficiency chief executive officer, who said that 100 vehicles across Europe are equipped with its technology.

“We already have recurring customers and expect that some of those will also convert,” Ildiz told pv magazine. “We exhibited at Deutsche Messe’s IAA in Hannover for the second time. And we noticed that there is a huge difference in the level of interest and willingness to commit compared to two years ago,” said Ilidz referring to IAA Transportation, the biennial automotive industry trade show held in Germany.

IM Efficiency markets Solarontop in Europe as a fuel-saving solution. In a recent case study, it examined the impact of Solarontop on fuel consumption of a transport trailer operated by its customer Van Rijnsbergen, a Dutch transport company. Over the course of 2,256 hours, it found that the solar solution could cover 53% of a truck's electrical system needs, effectively reducing the need to keep the motor running to power onboard systems when stationary. Fuel consumption was reportedly reduced by 1,672 liters annually, which translated into a value of €2,675, according to the manufacturer.

Solarontop can be installed as a retrofit or integrated into new vehicles. It is targeted at automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), after-market OEMs, fleet owners and integrators.

The system includes 430 W flexible solar panels that weigh just 6 kg each, paired with a 4kWh lithium battery, weighing 35 kg. Also included is the energy management system, developed in-house to control and allocate energy flow based on specific power needs. It integrates a 24V power supply, global satellite positioning and 4G mobile communication. It can power onboard refrigerators, electric liftgates, electric pallet jacks, forklifts, tail lifts, HVAC, as well as movable freight floors.

The Solarontop solar panels are made with monocrystalline 22%-efficient cells provided by an undisclosed manufacturer. The panels have a matte finish and measure 2 m x 1 m x 3 mm. They are reportedly resistant to scratches and can withstand frequent washing and scratches.

IM Efficiency was founded in 2014. It is part of the Netherlands-based SolarNL program. It raised a seed round of investment in May 2023 from Dutch investors, including Brabant Development Agency (BOM), Rockstart, an international early-stage investor based in Amsterdam, as well as private investors.