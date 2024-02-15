Netherlands reveals details of incentive scheme for PV manufacturing

Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), the state-run agency that manages the SDE++ program for renewable energy in the Netherlands, has publicly proposed the idea of supporting the production of solar panels, storage systems and electrolyzers.

The new incentive scheme, “Investeringssubsidie maakindustrie klimaatneutrale economie” (IMKE), will fund a portion of the capital expenditure needed to build factories for the three clean energy technologies. The RVO said that the incentives for the production of PV panels will be limited to products for building-integrated (BIPV) and vehicle-integrated (VIPV) applications, as well as heterojunction modules or perovskite-silicon tandem panels.

The maximum amount that could be devoted to each solar manufacturing project may not exceed €70 million, while the threshold for battery or electrolyzer manufacturing projects will be limited to €20 million and €50 million, respectively.

The consultation process will be finalized on March 3.

Dutch solar manufacturer MCPV, a spinoff of Resilient Group and one of SolarNL's companies, is now spearheading a project to re-shore PV manufacturing to the Netherlands. In July, it unveiled plans to construct a solar cell and module factory at an undisclosed location in the country. The factory is expected to have an initial capacity of 300 MW and is set to reach 3 GW by 2026, producing solar panels using an unspecified heterojunction cell technology with an efficiency of up to 26.5%. MCPV also plans to produce tandem perovskite-silicon solar modules at the facility in the future, with cell efficiencies surpassing 30%.

In June, the Dutch government allocated €2.6 billion through its National Growth Fund to support the production of innovative technologies in the fields of sustainability, energy, high tech, digitization, and health care.

“The sun plays a key role in the energy transition,” the government said in a statement at the time, without providing further details on program implementation. “Researchers, raw material suppliers, construction companies and the automotive sector are joining forces to ensure that the next generation of solar panels is developed here in a fully circular manner.”