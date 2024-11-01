Tesla releases Powerwall 3 expansion units for more capacity at lower price

Each expansion unit adds another 13.5 kWh of storage capacity to the original installation with a maximum of three such units connected to a single Powerwall. Now available in the US, the new product comes at a lower cost and slashes installation time by roughly half to 22 minutes.

Tesla Powerwall 3 can be installed indoors or outdoors

Image: Tesla

Tesla has added a new product to its residential battery energy storage offering, making it possible for Powerwall 3 owners to expand their systems more affordably and effectively.

Just like Powerwall 3, the DC expansion unit has an energy capacity of 13.5 kWh. However, it does not integrate some expensive components, such as an inverter, which makes it $1,000 cheaper than a regular Powerwall 3.

Powerwall 3 owners can add up to three expansion units to increase their system’s capacity. In such a setup, the original Powerwall 3 is responsible for power conversion, site control, and solar coupling.

