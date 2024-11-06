California EV maker unveils solar car with 64 km of daily, charge-free range

From pv magazine USA
Aperta Motors, a startup in Carlsbad, California, has run a low-speed demonstration of its solar electric vehicle using production-intent components.
Aptera said its lightweight, aerodynamic vehicle, which is integrated with solar cells, is designed for daily driving without needing to charge. It said the vehicle will provide up to 40 miles of free, solar-powered driving per day.
The company has sold nearly 50,000 reservations for Aptera’s Launch Edition vehicle, which supports a 400-mile range and is equipped with 700 W of solar cells. Aptera said the solar cells onboard enable grid-free electricity generation for up to 40 miles of additional range per day. The company targets a full-scale production vehicle with a range of 1,000 miles.
“Driving our first production-intent vehicle marks an extraordinary moment in Aptera’s journey,” said Aptera CEO Steve Fambro. “It demonstrates real progress toward delivering a vehicle that redefines efficiency, sustainability, and energy independence.”
In October 2022, Aptera said it would partner with solar module supplier Maxeon to source the vehicle’s solar cells. Earlier this year, the company said it would use Vitesco Technologies EMR3 drivetrain as its in-board motor.
Apetra uses a proprietary battery pack to power its drivetrain. The vehicle is enclosed by an aerodynamic composite body structure, also known as its Body in Carbon, or BinC.
