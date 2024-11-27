Solar hits 50 GW milestone in Brazil

Brazil reached the 50 GW solar mark by the end of October, with 33.5 GW of distributed solar and 16.5 GW of utility-scale PV, according to new data from Brazilian PV association ABSolar.

Image: Samuel Costa Melo, Unsplash

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil has reached 50 GW of installed solar capacity, with 33.5 GW from distributed generation and 16.5 GW from utility-scale projects, according to new data from Brazilian PV association ABSolar.

With this achievement, Brazil joins six countries – China, the United States, Germany, India, and Japan – in surpassing 50 GW of solar capacity.

Solar now accounts for 20.7% of Brazil’s total power capacity, making it the country’s second-largest energy source.

Brazil added 13 GW of new PV capacity from January to October 2024.

