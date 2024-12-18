BLS plans 1 GW fab to make battery-powered electrolyzers

Battolyser Systems’ (BLS) product is a patented dual-purpose electrolyzer with a battery function.

BLS plans a sustainable manufacturing plant producing 1 GW of Battolysers per year

Image: BLS

Dutch company BLS has received €54.6 million ($57.3 million) from the European Commission’s Innovation Fund for the development of a “Battolyser” factory with an annual production capacity of 1 GW, in Rotterdam. Site construction will be supported by partners including the Port of Rotterdam and automation company VDL.

BLS patented Battolyser product enables flexible green hydrogen production by featuring battery capacity in an electrolyzer.

