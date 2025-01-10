India adds record 24.5 GW of solar in 2024

From pv magazine India
India added 24.5 GW of solar and 3.4 GW of wind capacity in 2024, doubling solar installations and increasing wind capacity by 21% from 2023, according to JMK Research & Analytics. These additions brought India’s total renewable energy capacity to 209.44 GW, with solar accounting for 47% of the total.
The nation's 24.5 GW of solar capacity additions included 18.5 GW of utility-scale PV, 4.59 GW of rooftop systems, and 1.48 GW of off-grid installations, according to JMK Research.
“This growth can be attributed to the launch of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,” said the consulting firm.
Utility-scale additions nearly tripled from 2023, while rooftop and off-grid installations rose 53% and 197%, respectively, driven by the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which spurred 700,000 rooftop installations in 10 months.
