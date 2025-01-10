India adds record 24.5 GW of solar in 2024

India installed a record 24.5 GW of solar capacity in 2024, marking its highest annual additions to date.

Image: Ampin Energy Transition

From pv magazine India

India added 24.5 GW of solar and 3.4 GW of wind capacity in 2024, doubling solar installations and increasing wind capacity by 21% from 2023, according to JMK Research & Analytics. These additions brought India’s total renewable energy capacity to 209.44 GW, with solar accounting for 47% of the total.

The nation's 24.5 GW of solar capacity additions included 18.5 GW of utility-scale PV, 4.59 GW of rooftop systems, and 1.48 GW of off-grid installations, according to JMK Research.

“This growth can be attributed to the launch of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana,” said the consulting firm.

Utility-scale additions nearly tripled from 2023, while rooftop and off-grid installations rose 53% and 197%, respectively, driven by the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which spurred 700,000 rooftop installations in 10 months.

