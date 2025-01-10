Perovskite solar beach umbrella and electric cooler

From pv magazine USA

Anker introduced a new solar beach umbrella at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The umbrella is integrated with thin and foldable perovskite solar cells and supports a 100 W output via USB-C and XT-60 ports.

Perovskite solar cells are an emerging technology that offers an alternative to conventional silicon-based solar cells. While silicon solar cells have about 24% maximum efficiency today and a theoretical limit of about 30%, perovskite solar cells can reach efficiencies of about 40%, packing more energy production into a smaller area.

Perovskite solar cells are hailed for their high efficiency, thin and lightweight profile, and flexibility, however, a drawback is that the durability of these materials do not yet stand up to that of silicon solar cells.

The solar umbrella is intended for use with the Anker Solix EverFrost electric cooler. The cooler has a detachable 288 Wh battery.

Three sizes are available for the cooler, including 23 liters, 40 liters, and 58 liters. The company said the battery provides about 52 hours of cooling on one charge, but more batteries can be swapped if you need more power. The solar umbrella also continuously charges the battery when the sun is up, extending total cooling time for a single battery.

The 58 liter option features two separate compartments, enabling freezing and cooling at the same time.

The products are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance.

Anker said the solar umbrella will be available in summer 2025, the price has not yet been disclosed. The electric cooler goes on sale Feb. 21, starting at $699.

Also at CES 2025, Jackery debuted a solar roof tile, and EcoFlow launched a residential energy management system.