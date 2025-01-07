EcoFlow launches residential energy management system

From ESS News

U.S. manufacturer Ecoflow has entered the home energy management market with the launch of Oasis. Announced this week at the CES 2025 technology show, Oasis is an AI-powered system designed to optimize energy consumption and storage in the residential market.

Oasis utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze various data streams including real-time energy usage, electricity pricing, and solar generation. Ecoflow says this constant analysis allows the system to provide homeowners with data-driven recommendations for reducing energy costs and maximizing efficiency.

