EcoFlow launches residential energy management system

At CES 2025, EcoFlow has launched its Oasis energy management platform, which uses AI to optimize home energy consumption, storage, and solar power use.

image: EcoFlow

Share

From ESS News

U.S. manufacturer Ecoflow has entered the home energy management market with the launch of Oasis. Announced this week at the CES 2025 technology show, Oasis is an AI-powered system designed to optimize energy consumption and storage in the residential market.

Oasis utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze various data streams including real-time energy usage, electricity pricing, and solar generation. Ecoflow says this constant analysis allows the system to provide homeowners with data-driven recommendations for reducing energy costs and maximizing efficiency.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

JinkoSolar claims 33.84% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell
06 January 2025 The result was confirmed by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).