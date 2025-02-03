A 920% tariff on anode materials from China ‘would throw the economics of U.S. storage out of whack’

Battery installations in the U.S. are threatened by the imposition of anti-dumping, countervailing duties on active anode materials. The supply chain for Active Anode Materials (AAM) is dominated by Chinese producers, with attempts to establish the full supply chain outside of China years away.

The threat of significant cost increases in batteries for stationary applications in the U.S. looms large. Increased duties are expected to be imposed after the Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission (ITC) adjudicates an anti-dumping, countervailing duties (AD/CVD) complaint, regarding the Active Anode Materials (AAM) used in lithium-ion battery cell production.

In December 2024, a coalition of US battery materials producers petitioned for duties to be imposed on Chinese AAM imports. The petitioners are seeking duties of up to 920% on AAM, which would significantly increase the cost of lithium-ion batteries in the country

