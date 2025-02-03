A 920% tariff on anode materials from China ‘would throw the economics of U.S. storage out of whack’

The threat of significant cost increases in batteries for stationary applications in the U.S. looms large. Increased duties are expected to be imposed after the Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission (ITC) adjudicates an anti-dumping, countervailing duties (AD/CVD) complaint, regarding the Active Anode Materials (AAM) used in lithium-ion battery cell production.
In December 2024, a coalition of US battery materials producers petitioned for duties to be imposed on Chinese AAM imports. The petitioners are seeking duties of up to 920% on AAM, which would significantly increase the cost of lithium-ion batteries in the country
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.