Turkey allocates 800 MW in PV tender with final price of $0.0325/kWh

Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said it has allocated 800 MW of PV capacity in the YEKA GES-2024 tender.

The ministry said 67 domestic and foreign companies submitted 146 project proposals, but officials selected only six projects ranging from 40 MW to 385 MW.

The selected PV plants will sell power to the Turkish grid at $0.0325/kWh over a 20-year period. The submitted projects have an average cost of $126,000 per megawatt installed, said the ministry.

“The tender has a minimum locality requirement of 75 percent for the module,” said Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. “Therefore, the panels to be used here will be panels produced in Turkey.”

In YEKA GES-2024, Turkey allocated a total of 800 MWe of connection capacity to investors through a highly competitive process, broadcast live on social media.

The awarded projects will be built in five regions: Konya, Karaman, Malatya, Van, Antalya, and Kütahya.

The winning developers include Çumra Güneş Enerjisi Üretim (40 MW), Erdem Soft Tekstil (40 MW), Chen Güneş Enerjisi (60 MW), Özerka Enerji Elektrik Üretim (75 MW), Temmuz Güneş Enerji Üretim (200 MW), and Elektrik Üretim (385 MW).

Bayraktar said the energy ministry plans to procure at least 2 GW of renewable energy this year, targeting 120 GW of installed solar and wind capacity by 2035.

In October 2024, Turkey’s 2025 budget proposal set a target of reaching 22.6 GW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of next year, up from 18.8 GW this year.