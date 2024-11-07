Turkey launches tender for 800 MW of solar

Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has kicked off a tender for 800 MW of solar.

The total capacity covers six proposed projects, consisting of 385 MW in the region of Karapinar, 200 MW in Karaman, 75 MW in Malatya, 60 MW in Van and 40 MW each in Antalya and Kutahya.

An initial ceiling price of $0.055/kWh has been set, with a base price of $0.0325/kWh applicable to each project. Bids can be submitted until Jan. 27, 2025.

Details on the ministry’s website state the electricity generated from each project will be sold in the free market for a 60-month period from the contract signature date, which will be followed by a 20-year period where the electricity generated will be supplied to the transmission system.

The solar tender follows a wind tender launched by the ministry last week for 1,200 MW of wind across five proposed projects.

Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said the ministry plans to procure at least 2,000 MW of renewable energy tenders each year, as it works toward a longer-term target of reaching 120 GW of installed solar and wind capacity by 2035.

In October, Turkey’s budget proposal for 2025 included a target of reaching a cumulative solar capacity of 22.6 GW by the end of next year, up from around 18.8 GW this year.