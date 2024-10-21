Turkey targets 22.6 GW of solar by end of 2025

The Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources’ 2025 budget proposal sets a target of 22.6 GW of installed solar by the end of next year, up from around 18.8 GW this year. The ministry also plans to increase the share of domestic resources in electricity production, while reducing the share of natural gases.

Image: Nikita Pishchugin, Unsplash

Turkey is targeting 22.6 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2025, according to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources’ 2025 budget proposal.

The proposal also sets targets of 14.8 GW of wind power, 32.4 GW of hydropower, and 4.9 GW of geothermal power by the end of 2025. The targets would take the share of renewable energy in electricity production to 47.8%. It is expected to reach 45% by the end of this year, up from 42.7% in 2023.

Figures from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation state Turkey currently has 18.8 GW of installed solar, 12.4 GW of wind, 32.2 GW of hydropower, and 1.7 GW of geothermal power.

The budget proposal targets raising the share of domestic resources in electricity production to 58.9% by the end of this year and 59.4% by the end of 2024. It also aims to reduce natural gas use in electricity production from 21.4% in 2023 to 20.7% by the end of 2024 and 18.9% by 2025.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is expected to receive a budget of TRY 45.3 billion ($1.33 billion) for 2025.

